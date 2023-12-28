Sammy Guevara is back.

The Spanish-Sex God had been absent nursing a concussion, then took more time off after the birth of his child. He returned at this evening’s AEW Dynamite in Orlando, where he confronted the Don Callis Family, who he had been previously aligned with. However, Callis chewed Guevara out for missing time and poked fun at him for being a young father. Guevara then attacked Callis, but was jumped by the rest of the group (Powerhouse Hobbs, Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher).

However, Chris Jericho would make the save. The Demo God fought off the group with his trusted baseball bat Floyd, then reunited with his former Le Sex God tag partner. The two shared a hug, which popped the crowd. The celebration didn’t last long as Jericho and Guevara were attacked by Ricky Starks and Big Bill. That beatdown didn’t last long either as Sting and Darby Allin made the save.