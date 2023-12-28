The finals are set.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Orlando featured the Gold League finals and the Blue League finals for the first-ever Continental Classic tournament. Jon Moxley came out victorious on the Gold League side, and Eddie Kingston won the Blue League side, meaning the longtime friends/enemies will clash at this Saturday’s Worlds End pay-per-view in New York in the tournament finals. The winner will be crowned the first Triple Crown Champion (AEW Continental Champion, ROH World Champion, NJPW STRONG Champion).

AEW Worlds End takes place on December 30th from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR WORLDS END:

AEW World Championship Match:

MJF (c) vs. Samoa Joe

AEW Women’s Championship Match:

‘Timeless’ Toni Storm (c) vs. Riho

AEW Tag Team Championship Match:

Ricky Starks & Big Bill (c) vs. Golden Jets (Kenny Omega and & Chris Jericho)

AEW TBS Championship Match:

Julia Hart (c) vs. Abadaon

No DQ Match for the AEW TNT Championship:

Christian Cage (c) vs. Adam Copeland

FTW Rules Match For The FTW Championship:

HOOK (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta

AEW Continental Classic Tournament Final:

Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston

Keith Lee vs. Swerve Strickland

Miro vs. Andrade El Idolo