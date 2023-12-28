Below are the full results to this evening’s WWE Holiday Tour House Show event from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. (Thanks WrestlingBodySlam.Com for the results.)

-Kevin Owens defeated Solo Sikoa

-Butch defeated Grayson Waller

-The Street Profits defeaed the LWO

-AJ Styles and The OC defeated Austin Theory & Pretty Deadly

-IYO Sky vs. Shotzi ends in a no-contest, this leads to a tag team match

-Shotzi & Bianca Belair defeated IYO Sky & Bailey

-LA Knight defeated Jimmy Uso in a Street Fight