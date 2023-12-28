Below are the full results to this evening’s WWE Holiday Tour House Show event from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. (Thanks WrestlingBodySlam.Com for the results.)
-Kevin Owens defeated Solo Sikoa
-Butch defeated Grayson Waller
-The Street Profits defeaed the LWO
-AJ Styles and The OC defeated Austin Theory & Pretty Deadly
-IYO Sky vs. Shotzi ends in a no-contest, this leads to a tag team match
-Shotzi & Bianca Belair defeated IYO Sky & Bailey
-LA Knight defeated Jimmy Uso in a Street Fight