AEW has announced two new matchups for this Saturday’s Worlds End pay-per-view.

Keith Lee will finally gets his hands on Swerve Strickland after nearly a year. Swerve called out Lee after he came up short in the Gold League Finals on tonight’s Dynamite.

Fightful Select reports that the match was planned between the two after Full Gear, and confirmed for Worlds End backstage shortly after that. Swerve and Adam Page were set to continue their feud but a pivot was made.

Then, Miro will battle Andrade El Idolo. The Redeemer cut a promo saying that El Idolo partnering up with his wife was a huge mistake.

AEW Worlds End takes place on December 30th from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR WORLDS END:

AEW World Championship Match:

MJF (c) vs. Samoa Joe

AEW Women’s Championship Match:

‘Timeless’ Toni Storm (c) vs. Riho

AEW Tag Team Championship Match:

Ricky Starks & Big Bill (c) vs. Golden Jets (Kenny Omega and & Chris Jericho)

AEW TBS Championship Match:

Julia Hart (c) vs. Abadaon

No DQ Match for the AEW TNT Championship:

Christian Cage (c) vs. Adam Copeland

FTW Rules Match For The FTW Championship:

HOOK (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta

AEW Continental Classic Tournament Final:

Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston or Bryan Danielson

Keith Lee vs. Swerve Strickland

Miro vs. Andrade El Idolo