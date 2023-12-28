AEW has announced two new matchups for this Saturday’s Worlds End pay-per-view.
Keith Lee will finally gets his hands on Swerve Strickland after nearly a year. Swerve called out Lee after he came up short in the Gold League Finals on tonight’s Dynamite.
Tony Schiavone catches up with a frustrated Swerve Strickland.
Watch #AEWDynamite #NewYearsSmash LIVE on TBS!@tonyschiavone24 | @swerveconfident | @PrinceKingNana pic.twitter.com/XgYeiYhqMX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 28, 2023
Fightful Select reports that the match was planned between the two after Full Gear, and confirmed for Worlds End backstage shortly after that. Swerve and Adam Page were set to continue their feud but a pivot was made.
Then, Miro will battle Andrade El Idolo. The Redeemer cut a promo saying that El Idolo partnering up with his wife was a huge mistake.
"I AM THE REDEEMER!"
Watch #AEWDynamite #NewYearsSmash LIVE on TBS!@ToBeMiro | @AndradeElIdolo pic.twitter.com/szlXI8dfNQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 28, 2023
AEW Worlds End takes place on December 30th from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York.
UPDATED LINEUP FOR WORLDS END:
AEW World Championship Match:
MJF (c) vs. Samoa Joe
AEW Women’s Championship Match:
‘Timeless’ Toni Storm (c) vs. Riho
AEW Tag Team Championship Match:
Ricky Starks & Big Bill (c) vs. Golden Jets (Kenny Omega and & Chris Jericho)
AEW TBS Championship Match:
Julia Hart (c) vs. Abadaon
No DQ Match for the AEW TNT Championship:
Christian Cage (c) vs. Adam Copeland
FTW Rules Match For The FTW Championship:
HOOK (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta
AEW Continental Classic Tournament Final:
Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston or Bryan Danielson
Keith Lee vs. Swerve Strickland
Miro vs. Andrade El Idolo