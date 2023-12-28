An Attitude Era WWE superstar wrestled for AEW this evening.

Scott Garland, better known as Scotty 2 Hotty, competed prior to tonight’s Dynamite broadcast in Orlando, Florida. He came up to his ‘Too Cool’ theme song that the WWE Universe remembers from his time dancing with Grandmaster Sexay and WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. You can see photos and videos of Scotty below, including one of him hitting his signature Worm maneuver and picking up the win.

SCOTTY 2 HOTTY AT DYNAMITE BRUH WHAT THE FUCK #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/SCUKpw88NE — pepsi enjoyer (@looneydoomed) December 28, 2023

Scott Too Hotty wrestled before AEW Dynamite tonight, complete with original 2 Cool theme – @DestinyFomo pic.twitter.com/W1DcPPk3nk — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) December 28, 2023

Scotty 2 Hotty making an #AEW appearance pic.twitter.com/7St5nuBDmW — Emily Rodriguez (@emtalksrasslin) December 28, 2023

It is unknown if this match will air at a later date, or if this was purely for the fans in Orlando. Stay tuned.