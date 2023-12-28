The finals of the Blue and Gold League will be determined tonight!

Continental Classic Blue League Finals: Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Danielson

Continental Classic Gold League Finals Triple Threat: Jon Moxley vs. Jay White vs. Swerve Strickland

Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship: MJF & Samoa Joe (c) vs. The Devil’s Rejects

AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash

Live from The Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida!

Match #1. Continental Classic Gold League Finals Triple Threat Match: Jon Moxley vs. Jay White vs. Swerve Strickland

Swerve looks for a roll up early but Moxley is out at two. All three men brawl at ringside as Swerve and Moxley dump White into the crowd, as both men follow. Moxley crotches White on a guard rail as

Swerve sets Moxley up on a chair and hits a huge running knee. White comes out of nowhere with a chop block on Moxley and a half-and-half suplex into the corner, and a chair. Chops by White to Swerve and a two count. Gordbuster by White to Moxley on the apron. Swerve tries to jump over the top rope and land on the floor but White is there, so Swerve settles for a running knee off the apron. Back inside the ring, Swerve runs into a boot from Moxley but he bites his middle finger and connects with a lariat. Snap mare and a diving European uppercut to the back of a seated Moxley. Swerve pulls White back in the ring and stomps the hands. Pump kick off the apron by Swerve to White. Swere back drops Moxley over the top on to White, and dives off the top on to both men. Moxley’s knee is injured from the attack last week, but manages to take out Swerve with a suicide dive. Piledriver by Moxley on Swerve gets a long two count. A table is set up at ringside as Moxley looks to put Swerve through it, but White is here with a chair and blasts Moxley and Swerve, before targeting Moxley’s knee. Back inside the ring, Swerve grabs a crucifix on White for a long two. Running back elbow by White and a Superman punch by Swerve followed by the Houescall! Powerbomb into a powerslam by Swerve and the 450 splash! Moxley breaks up the count. Three-way slug fest ensues as Moxley German suplexes Swerve and all three men are down. Hard chops between all three guys now until Swerve gets snapped over with a Sleeper Suplex by White. Moxley seizes the opportunity and grabs a rear naked choke before transitioning to a bulldog choke. Housecall by Swerve out of nowhere! King Kong lariat by Moxley. Bladerunner by White to Moxley but Swerve breaks it up at 2.99999. White brings the chair back in the ring and lays in to everyone. Swerve throws White into the chair that’s wedged in the corner. Moxley grabs the choke on Swerve but a victory roll gets Swerve a long two count. Swerve and Moxley lay into each other with open hand strikes and the crowd erupts! Pump kick by Swerve. Make that two. Running discus lariat by Swerve. Swerve Stomp attempt but White throws Swerve to the floor. Moxley evades Bladerunner and beheads White with the King Kong lariat. Paradigm Shift by Moxley! One, two, three!

Winner: Jon Moxley

Rating: ****. Heck of a triple threat match here. Moxley going to the finals against his teammate Danielson or his best friend Eddie Kingston is not something I thought about, but it’s genius. Swerve and White looked great in defeat and lose nothing by losing a triple threat match.

Tony Schiavone is here with Prince Nana and Swerve, back from commercial break. Swerve said he wanted this so bad, but when Swerve said this Continental Classic was breathing life back into this business, he wasn’t lying. Swerve said he heard that someone on Collision was talking about him, and challenges Keith Lee for World’s End.

Renee welcomes Mariah May to the stage. May says she was supporting Toni Storm last week, when she attacked Riho. May says she didn’t like 2023’s energy and 2024 is all about Mariah, so she will debut next week. Riho is here and chases May to the ring, but Toni Storm is here, too. Storm dives on everyone as Storm and May retreat.

Top Flight says even though they lost to The Acclaimed, they’re still one of the best trios. Here are the Best Friends, and we have a match for Friday.

Miro throws out a challenge to Andrade for Saturday, and that will now be happening at World’s End.

Tony Schiavone is in the ring, and welcomes Don Callis and family for Boxing Week. Callis says there’s been a lot of stuff going on outside the business the last few weeks, but he couldn’t have gotten through it without his family. The entire arena chants “F*** You Callis”, effectively drowning Callis out. Callis unveils four paintings he had commissioned, one for each of his family members.

Sammy Guevara is here… wait, was he part of the Don Callis Family? Guevara says “long time no talk” and Callis asks if he got the gift he sent for the kid? Callis shows Guevara a pic of Callis and company with Guevara, and his baby. Guevara wants to know who the hell said he’s allowed to use a picture of his kid? Callis said Guevara isn’t mentally ready to be a father… yikes.

Guevara says Callis wants the spotlight over guys like Takeshita and Hobbs. Callis says he’s disappointed Guevara didn’t show up for work for five months because he was hurt and having babies. Callis says Guevara chooses which family he wants. Callis says if Guevara chooses wrong, he’ll be a bigger failure as a wrestler than he is as a parent. Guevara dumps Callis with a double leg but gets jumped by Hobbs, Fletcher, and Takeshita.

Jericho is here with Floyd! Jericho clears the ring and destroys all of the paintings, and lets Guevara take care of the last one. Both men hug it out but Starks and Big Bill are here and jump both guys from behind.

Lights out!

Here’s Sting and Darby! Sting lays into Big Bill with the bat, as does Jericho!

Roderick Strong and The Kingdom are in the back with Renee, as Strong says he’s going to provide proof tonight that MJF is The Devil.