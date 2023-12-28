The viewership numbers are in for the December 25th episode of WWE Raw, which was a “Best Of” 2023 clip show.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 698,000 viewers and a 0.18 in the 18-49 demographic. This is obviously incredibly down from the December 18th episode due to it being Christmas evening. It was also down due to facing off against the highly anticipated San Francisco 49ers vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL game.

Last year’s Christmas (December 26th 2022) episode pulled in 1,074,000 viewers and had a demo rating of 0.27. At the time that was Raw’s lowest viewership of all-time, until this past Monday’s episode.