Adam Copeland prepares for one of the most anticipated matches in AEW.

The Rated-R Superstar battles his longtime friend Christian Cage on this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite from Montreal, Canada, with Cage’s TNT Championship on the line. To hype up the bout, Copeland took to social media to reflect on his long history with Cage before promising to bring the fight of a lifetime.

For 40 years we’ve been through everything together. Triumphs. Losses. Births. Deaths. Forced retirements. Wednesday on @aew Dynamite we face each for the first time in 13 years. We haven’t wrestled each other for a title in 22 years. The TNT Championship. After both being told we’d never do this again. In Canada. Main Event. Bring it Montreal. I will.

Copeland has only wrestled two matchups for AEW since debuting at WrestleDream. He is 2-0 in that time. Check out his post below.