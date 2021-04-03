During his appearance on the Pro Wrestling Illustrated Podcast, Adam Pearce revealed that he doesn’t think his current role would have worked if there was a live crowd involved. Here’s what he had to say:

I have the impression that if there were live human-beings in the seats, especially those conditioned to the WWE product, I don’t know if WWE official Adam Pearce would have gotten the chance to get as far as it has. You’re used to a typecast that you want to boo immediately. If there were real human-beings in seats, I think that would have happened. I think the intention was to have a respectful authority that can make reasonable decisions on the show. You don’t want that person to be good or bad, you just want them to make the right choice. I don’t know if there were real fans that we would be given that chance.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Pro Wrestling Illustrated Podcast. H/T 411Mania.