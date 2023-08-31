AEW has announced a tournament to determine a new #1 contender for the world championship.

The tournament, which will feature 8-competitors, will begin on next week’s Dynamite in Indianapolis, with the winner facing the current world champion, MJF, at Dynamite Grand Slam from Arthur Ashe Stadium.

MJF revealed details about the tournament in a promo that was filmed after his successful defense of the AEW world championship against Adam Cole at this past Sunday’s All In.

A Battle Royal on Rampage to decide who will face Adam Cole & MJF for the #ROH World Tag Team Titles at #AEWAllOut and then a tournament where the winner will be the number one contender for the #AEW World Title??@The_MJF needs that week off. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/e1JmDz7l3q — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 31, 2023

Roderick Strong would later declare himself the first competitor in the tournament, and vows to do what Adam Cole couldn’t at All In…win the world title.