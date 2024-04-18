A new matchup has been announced for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

Adam Copepland, Eddie Kingston, and Mark Briscoe will team up to battle Action Andretti and Top Flight in Trios action. The news was broken by AEW on social media.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR COLLISION:

-The Elite (Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks) vs. PAC and FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

-The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) vs. The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn)

-Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston, & Mark Briscoe vs. Action Andretti & Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin)

-Bunkhouse Brawl: Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita.