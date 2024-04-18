The viewership numbers are in for the April 17th edition of AEW Dynamite on the TBS Station.

According to PW Torch and later confirmed by WrestleNomics, the program drew 762,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.26 in the 18-49 demographic. These numbers are down from the April 10th episode, which drew 819,000 and scored a 0.30 in the key demo.

Dynamite featured some marquee matchups like Will Ospreay vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Adam Copeland/Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart/Brody King. This was the final episode of Dynamtie before this Sunday’s Dynasty pay-per-view.

