Today WWE held a house show event from the UTILITA ARENA in Cardiff, Wales. Below are the full results of that show courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com.
-Becky Lynch defeats Piper Niven
-Ricochet defeats JD McDonagh
-Jey Uso defeats Drew McIntyre
-Damian Priest (c) defeats Xavier Woods to retain the WWE Heavyweight Title
-Tegan Nox and Natalya defeat Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark
-Sami Zayn (c) d GUNTHER / Chad Gable / Finn Balor to retain the WWE I.C. Title
-Cody Rhodes (c) defeats Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the WWE Undisputed Universal Title