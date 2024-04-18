Today WWE held a house show event from the UTILITA ARENA in Cardiff, Wales. Below are the full results of that show courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com.

-Becky Lynch defeats Piper Niven

-Ricochet defeats JD McDonagh

-Jey Uso defeats Drew McIntyre

-Damian Priest (c) defeats Xavier Woods to retain the WWE Heavyweight Title

-Tegan Nox and Natalya defeat Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark

-Sami Zayn (c) d GUNTHER / Chad Gable / Finn Balor to retain the WWE I.C. Title

-Cody Rhodes (c) defeats Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the WWE Undisputed Universal Title