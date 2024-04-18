An update on Matt Cardona.

The Indy King recently revealed that he had suffered a torn pectoral injury and would require surgery. Today, Cardona had that surgery and is already on the mend. He writes:

Surgery done. The road to recovery starts now. Thanks to all who reached out. Thanks to @ImChelseaGreen for being by my side. Thanks to @DarylOsbahrMD for fixing me. You can’t kill me…I’m already dead. pic.twitter.com/mfKy2Q7MBA — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) April 18, 2024

Cardona plans to still make scheduled appearances for signings, but he will unfortunately not be competing for some time. Wrestling Headlines would like to wish him a speedy recovery.