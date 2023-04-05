Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York.

AEW has announced a loaded line-up for tonight’s show, which includes a “very important” announcement from AEW President Tony Khan, plus the MJF Day celebration with AEW World Champion MJF.

There will also be three standard title matches with FTW Champion Hook, AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter, and AEW World Trios Champions House of Black defending, plus the big Careers vs. Titles bout with FTR putting their AEW careers up against AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns.

AEW has announced the following card for tonight’s Dynamite:

* Tony Khan will make a “very important” announcement

* AEW World Trios Champions The House of Black defend against Best Friends and AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy

* FTW Champion Hook defends against Ethan Page

* Komander vs. Sammy Guevara

* The Acclaimed will decide if they want to join The Jericho Appreciation Society

* AEW World Champion MJF will celebrate MJF Day

* We will hear from The Blackpool Combat Club

* Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks

* AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter defends against Riho

* Careers vs. Titles: AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns defend against FTR, who must leave AEW if they fail to win the titles

Stay tuned for more on tonight's Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

