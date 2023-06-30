AEW has filed to trademark the “Rise To The Top” name.

According to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records, AEW filed to trademark “AEW: Rise To The Top” on June 26. It looks like this may be the name of a new AEW mobile video game as the following use description was included with the filing:

“Downloadable game software; Downloadable video game programs; Downloadable computer game software for use on mobile and cellular phones; Downloadable electronic game software for use on handheld computers and mobile gaming devices”

AEW currently has two mobile games – AEW Elite General Manager and AEW Casino: Double or Nothing. Their first console game, AEW Fight Forever, was released this week to mixed reviews. You can click here for our own exclusive review.

