WWE Money in the Bank takes place on Saturday at the O2 Arena in London, England and will air live on Peacock.

BetOnline.com has released the betting odds for the matches that take place at this event. LA Knight is the favorite to win the Men’s MITB Ladder Match, while IYO SKY is the favorite to win the Women’s Match.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match Winner

Seth Rollins (c) -2000 (1/20)

Finn Balor +700 (7/1)

Tag Team Match Winner

Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa -140 (5/7)

The Usos +110 (1/1)

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match Winner

LA Knight

1/3

(-300)

Logan Paul

6/5

(+120)

Damian Priest

2/1

(+200)

Santos Escobar

20/1

(+2000)

Shinsuke Nakamura

20/1

(+2000)

Butch

25/1

(+2500)

Richochet

33/1

(+3300)

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match Winner

Iyo Sky

1/6

(-600)

Becky Lynch

4/1

(+400)

Bayley

8/1

(+800)

Zoey Stark

8/1

(+800)

Trish Stratus

12/1

(+1200)

Zelina Vega

20/1

(+2000)

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match Winner

Gunther (c) -2000 (1/20)

Matt Riddle +700 (7/1)

Singles Match Winner

Cody Rhodes -700 (1/7)

Dominic Mysterio +400 (4/1)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Winner

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler (c) -10000 (1/100)

Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan +1100 (11/1)