WWE Money in the Bank takes place on Saturday at the O2 Arena in London, England and will air live on Peacock.
BetOnline.com has released the betting odds for the matches that take place at this event. LA Knight is the favorite to win the Men’s MITB Ladder Match, while IYO SKY is the favorite to win the Women’s Match.
WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match Winner
Seth Rollins (c) -2000 (1/20)
Finn Balor +700 (7/1)
Tag Team Match Winner
Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa -140 (5/7)
The Usos +110 (1/1)
Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match Winner
LA Knight
1/3
(-300)
Logan Paul
6/5
(+120)
Damian Priest
2/1
(+200)
Santos Escobar
20/1
(+2000)
Shinsuke Nakamura
20/1
(+2000)
Butch
25/1
(+2500)
Richochet
33/1
(+3300)
Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match Winner
Iyo Sky
1/6
(-600)
Becky Lynch
4/1
(+400)
Bayley
8/1
(+800)
Zoey Stark
8/1
(+800)
Trish Stratus
12/1
(+1200)
Zelina Vega
20/1
(+2000)
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match Winner
Gunther (c) -2000 (1/20)
Matt Riddle +700 (7/1)
Singles Match Winner
Cody Rhodes -700 (1/7)
Dominic Mysterio +400 (4/1)
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Winner
Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler (c) -10000 (1/100)
Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan +1100 (11/1)