MLW is slated to hold this year’s Draft next month at Never Say Never on July 8. MLW issued the following:
Open Draft’23 begins LIVE on FITE+ July 8 from Philly
Tickets Now Available at MLW2300.com
Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced the 2023 Open Draft’s first 2 rounds will take place at Never Say Never live and exclusively on FITE+ Saturday, July 8 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.
🎟 Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.
More world class wrestlers are heading to MLW because the Open Draft is back!
The first two rounds of the 2023 Open Draft will take place live and excusively
on FITE+ at Never Say Never on July 8. Sign up for your FITE+ subscription now.
Round three and beyond will continue thereafter each week on MLW’s weekly TV series, MLW FUSION, available on YouTube, FITE+ and on cable and satellite on beIN Sports.
The Open Draft gives MLW the opportunity to expand and tap into the free agent market, international competitors and phenomenal prospects.
The office of wrestling operations along with all licensed promoters and managers will participate in the draft.
Could the Bomaye Fight Club recruit a new fighter? Will Mister Saint Laurent secure a buddy for Microman? Will a big free agent enter MLW?
The Open Draft is guaranteed to be an unpredictable can’t miss event!
Who will be the first two wrestlers to be drafted? Find out LIVE July 8 at Never Say Never on FITE+!
Get your tickets and see it go down Saturday, July 8 in Philadelphia at http://www.MLW2300.com.
NEVER SAY NEVER FITE+ CARD
World Heavyweight Championship
Hammerstone (champion) vs. Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)
National Openweight Championship
Jacob Fatu (champion) vs. Calvin Tankman
Fans Bring The Weapons! World Tag Team Championship
The Samoan SWAT Team (champions) vs. The Calling
Timothy Thatcher vs. “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams
MLW World Featherweight Title vs. wXw World Women’s Title:
Delmi Exo vs. Ava Everett
Country Whipping Match!
Mance Warner vs. Sam Adonis
B3CCA performs LIVE!
First 2 rounds of the 2023 OPEN DRAFT!
FUSION TV TAPING BOUTS
SCRAMBLE MATCH!
Willie Mack vs. O’Shay Edwards vs. Ken Broadway vs. Love, Doug vs. Nolo Kitano
Microman & Mane Event vs. The FBI & Jesus Rodriguez
Ichiban vs. TJ Crawford
Gene Snisky in action!
Tiara James debut
Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:
BOMAYE Fight Club
1 Called Manders
Mr. Thomas
Matthew Justice
Matt Striker
Mandy León
Mister Saint Laurent
Sam Laterna
Plus MORE
More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.
Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.
*** SPECIAL 7PM FUSION TV TAPING START TIME ***
FITE+ Premium Live Event broadcast begins at 8PM ET.
General Public Doors Open: 5:30 p.m. with a special bell time of: 7:00pm.
The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.
DAY OF EVENT INFO
The schedule for the event is as follows:
5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders
6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)
7:00 p.m.: Fusion Showtime
8:00 p.m.: MLW premium live event on FITE+
The world of MLW never stops. See you at the historic 2300 Arena for Major League Wrestling!
MORE ABOUT THE 2300 ARENA
2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events. The 2300 Arena also hosts fashion shows, corporate and private parties, political rallies, conventions and more.
The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
About Major League Wrestling
Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana.
One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including MLW Fusion on beIN Sports in the U.S. and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom.
MLW premium live events stream monthly live and exclusively on FITE+.
MLW events showcase diversity and the full spectrum of professional wrestling, with athletes representing countries around the world with fighting styles, including: technical, Japanese strong style, lucha libre, King’s Road brawling, MMA, catch wrestling, hybrid wrestling, submission grappling and other disciplines.
For more information visit MLW.com and follow MLW on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.