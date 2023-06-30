MLW is slated to hold this year’s Draft next month at Never Say Never on July 8. MLW issued the following:

Open Draft’23 begins LIVE on FITE+ July 8 from Philly

Tickets Now Available at MLW2300.com

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced the 2023 Open Draft’s first 2 rounds will take place at Never Say Never live and exclusively on FITE+ Saturday, July 8 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

More world class wrestlers are heading to MLW because the Open Draft is back!

The first two rounds of the 2023 Open Draft will take place live and excusively

on FITE+ at Never Say Never on July 8. Sign up for your FITE+ subscription now.

Round three and beyond will continue thereafter each week on MLW’s weekly TV series, MLW FUSION, available on YouTube, FITE+ and on cable and satellite on beIN Sports.

The Open Draft gives MLW the opportunity to expand and tap into the free agent market, international competitors and phenomenal prospects.

The office of wrestling operations along with all licensed promoters and managers will participate in the draft.

Could the Bomaye Fight Club recruit a new fighter? Will Mister Saint Laurent secure a buddy for Microman? Will a big free agent enter MLW?

The Open Draft is guaranteed to be an unpredictable can’t miss event!

Who will be the first two wrestlers to be drafted? Find out LIVE July 8 at Never Say Never on FITE+!

NEVER SAY NEVER FITE+ CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Hammerstone (champion) vs. Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)

National Openweight Championship

Jacob Fatu (champion) vs. Calvin Tankman

Fans Bring The Weapons! World Tag Team Championship

The Samoan SWAT Team (champions) vs. The Calling

Timothy Thatcher vs. “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

MLW World Featherweight Title vs. wXw World Women’s Title:

Delmi Exo vs. Ava Everett

Country Whipping Match!

Mance Warner vs. Sam Adonis

B3CCA performs LIVE!

First 2 rounds of the 2023 OPEN DRAFT!

FUSION TV TAPING BOUTS

SCRAMBLE MATCH!

Willie Mack vs. O’Shay Edwards vs. Ken Broadway vs. Love, Doug vs. Nolo Kitano

Microman & Mane Event vs. The FBI & Jesus Rodriguez

Ichiban vs. TJ Crawford

Gene Snisky in action!

Tiara James debut

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

BOMAYE Fight Club

1 Called Manders

Mr. Thomas

Matthew Justice

Matt Striker

Mandy León

Mister Saint Laurent

Sam Laterna

Plus MORE

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

*** SPECIAL 7PM FUSION TV TAPING START TIME ***

FITE+ Premium Live Event broadcast begins at 8PM ET.

General Public Doors Open: 5:30 p.m. with a special bell time of: 7:00pm.

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Fusion Showtime

8:00 p.m.: MLW premium live event on FITE+

The world of MLW never stops. See you at the historic 2300 Arena for Major League Wrestling!

MORE ABOUT THE 2300 ARENA

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events. The 2300 Arena also hosts fashion shows, corporate and private parties, political rallies, conventions and more.

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148

