Xavier Woods made an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide range of topics, including what’s next for him when his in-ring career is over, Kofi Kingston’s WWE Title win at WrestleMania 35 and more. Here are the highlights:

What is next for him after WWE:

“Definitely G4 is the job that I’m going to be transitioning into once I’m done. I’m also learning bass as well. I have aspirations to be a studio basis. So for all you artists in the next five or seven years, hopefully by the time you guys are big, I understand how to play bass and you hit through Atlanta, I’ll play the bass for your album.”

Not wanting to know Kofi Kingston was going to win the WWE Title before the match:

“I said, ‘Do not tell me because if the outcome is told to me, and then it changes mid-match. I don’t know what I’m gonna do. So don’t tell me a thing.’ I knew what we had to do at the end, but I didn’t know anything after that.”

