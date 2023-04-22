AEW has filed to trademark the term “WrestleDream” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The intention of the filing is for clothing, games, and other forms of apparel. AEW made the filing on April 19th. A full detailed description of what that entails can be found in the summary below.

Mark For: AEW WRESTLEDREAM trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Headwear; Pajamas; Pants; Pullovers; Shirts; Shorts; Socks; Sweatpants; Sweatshirts; Underwear; Athletic apparel, namely, shirts, pants, jackets, footwear, hats and caps, athletic uniforms; Clothing belts; Clothing for wear in wrestling games; Jogging suits; Leather belts for clothing; Outer jackets; Polo shirts; Sports shirts; T-shirts; Tank tops; Wrist bands as clothing. Trademark Class 28 generally covers all forms of branding related to games, sporting goods, and gymnastic equipment.

Follow Wrestling Headlines for all AEW related news and stories.