WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX.

10. “Escobar Takes Over”-Santos Escobar shines in tag team match

9. “Upside Down Attack”-Ricochet hits the Viking Raiders with an incredible move

8. “Judgment Passed”-Damian Priest picks up a win for Judgment Day

7. “Leg From Above”-Xavier Woods nearly scores an upset win over Gunther

6. “Have A Seat (Or Two)”-Matt Riddle drives Solo Sikoa through two chairs

5. “Putting Woods To Sleep”-Gunther chokes out Xavier Woods to retain the I.C> title

4. “Repelling The Raid”-Braun Strowman and Ricochet defeats Viking Raiders

3. “Drenched In Defeat”-Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan retain the women’s tag titles

2. “One For All-Solo Sikoa defeats Matt Riddle

1. “Heading Into The Table”-The Bloodline puts Matt Riddle through a table

Preliminary viewership for this episode of Smackdown can be found here.