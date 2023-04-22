According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on Fox drew an average of 2.088 million viewers, a decrease from the previous week’s overnight number and the lowest preliminary viewership the company has had since December 2022. They scored a rating of 0.49 in the key demographics, also down from last week.

SmackDown was up against the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Playoff game, which topped the blue-brand with a demo rating of 0.53 and 2.189 million overnight viewers. Final ratings will be out next week and usually show an increase for WWE.

Follow Wrestling Headlines for all WWE related news and stories.