Real1 discusses one of his final feuds in MLW.

The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion loudly departed MLW back at the beginning of April, where he released a video claiming that he was never officially under contract and was working for them as a free agent. In a new interview with WhatCulture, Real1 opens up about his final feud with the promotion, which was against Microman, who he calls the company’s biggest star.

I had a storyline going on MLW, if you’re aware, and I got written off TV there. My own accord. Nobody told me to do it. But if I have to put somebody over on my way out the door, he better be somebody. He better a badass, and he better be able to kick some people’s asses. So that guy was Microman. Microman is the smallest pro wrestler in the world, but he’s also the biggest star in MLW, so I felt like it was the right thing to do. It was a stretcher job, I left on my back.

As for his relationship with MLW, Real1 says that fans should not expect to see him back anytime soon.

That was probably the last you’re gonna see of me in MLW for the time being.

It is not known if Real1 will continue to wrestle following his MLW departure. Stay tuned, and check out his interview below.

