Kenny Omega has put on classic matches with a number of different opponents throughout his prestigious career, but there is one that stands out as his personal favorite.

The former world champion responded to Ciarán on Twitter, who shared footage of The Cleaner’s showdown with Tetsuya Naito in the 2016 G1 Climax 26. On that night, Omega would best Naito in an incredible contest, a victory that helped him advance to the finals where he eventually became the tournament winner.

Regarding the match with Naito Omega wrote the following: “I don’t really get to talk about it much, but this is one of my own personal favorite matches.”

