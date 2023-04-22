A new matchup has been revealed for the April 28th edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

On the latest edition of SmackDown LowDown Zelina Vega was giving an interview when she was interrupted by Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green, who were unhappy with Vega since she is getting a shot at the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Backlash. Vega then issued a challenge to Deville for SmackDown, which was immediately accepted.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR APRIL 28TH EDITION OF SMACKDOWN:

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (c) vs. The Usos

Night one of WWE Draft

Sonya Deville vs. Zelina Vega