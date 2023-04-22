Prince Nana discusses Ring of Honor under new owner, Tony Khan.

The company star appeared on The Sessions to discuss this topic, which included him comparing Khan to previous ROH owner, Cary Silkin. Nana says that Khan’s love of pro wrestling is why he may not mind ROH losing him money right at the very beginning, and that talent should realize how lucky they are to work under such a man.

He as an individual loves pro wrestling and he is the new CEO of this famous world-acclaimed company. He does not want to see this lose under his direction. So that’s why Ring Of Honor right now — anyone who is on the roster right now, anyone who is working right now — is very lucky that we are working under this administration.

The Prince adds that like Silkin, Khan’s heart and soul are embedded in the future of the industry.

When Cary Silkin had the business, he had his heart and soul and his foot in the business. He had his foot in it, and it was his thing. This is for me like, and I kind of feel that with Tony.

Nana has been running The Embassy faction alongside Brian Cage and The Gates of Agony. The group currently holds the ROH Six-Man tag chamionship.

