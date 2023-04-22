AEW World Champion MJF took a shot at WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg this week.

As we’ve noted, there’s been a lot of talk about Goldberg possibly hosting his own retirement tour in the near future after he expressed frustration over a “handshake understanding” he had with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to do a proper retirement in WWE, which apparently fell through. It was reported this week that Goldberg met with at least one international promoter while in Los Angeles during WrestleMania 39 Week. The meeting was related to Goldberg possibly having a farewell tour or celebration show to presumably close out his career, and the idea is that this would take place in Israel and perhaps other countries, which is in line with the interview comments Goldberg made.

In an update, MJF responded to a tweet on Goldberg’s meeting with the international promoter, and took a shot at the former World Heavyweight Champion. The post was then deleted.

“I’d beat the living shit out of this roided up jew,” he wrote, as seen in in the screenshot below.

There are rumors on AEW President Tony Khan possibly working with Goldberg as well, and that chatter has made its way into WWE. In late March, Khan expressed interest in doing something with Goldberg in AEW, and then he revealed why we will never see Goldberg in ROH.

Goldberg has not publicly responded to MJF as of this writing.

