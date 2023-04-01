We noted in late March how AEW/ROH owner Tony Khan said he was keeping an eye on the free agency of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. You can click here to read his comments about being interested in Goldberg.

In an update, Khan spoke at Friday’s ROH Supercard of Honor post-show media scrum and was asked if we will ever see Goldberg in ROH.

“Goldberg in Ring of Honor is never going to happen,” Khan said. “However, I do think that would be interesting for AEW. That is another great example of the differences between AEW and Ring of Honor. AEW has a bigger budget, but I try to take the production values of AEW and use some of the synergies so ROH can leverage AEW’s great production team and assets. But, at the same time, it’s also great for AEW to develop young wrestlers, to have some of the top stars come here and represent that company. At the same time, there are things I would do in AEW that are more expensive. There are things in ROH that are more catered to a hardcore fanbase. I know we can bring in wrestlers that people will be excited to see, but that might not necessarily translate to a huge Nielsen rating. Although ROH has done record live gates and revenue over the past year or so, I don’t want to do something out of character.”

Khan then admitted that it would be “out of character” to sign Goldberg for AEW, adding that AEW would be able to entertain the idea due to its significantly higher budget.

Khan’s initial comments last month came after it was confirmed that Goldberg is once again a free agent as his WWE contract expired at the end of 2022, and no deal to renew or extend the contract was reached. Furthermore, Goldberg recently said WWE owes him a retirement match, while also revealing potential plans to retire himself in Israel. You can click here for that previous report.

There is still no word yet on what the 56 year old Goldberg has planned for his future, or if WWE is open to using him again. He wrestled just once in 2022, losing the last match on his contract to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in February of that year.

