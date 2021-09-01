All ELite Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that they will be requiring proof of vaccination from COVID-19 for their September 22nd Dynamite Grand Slam event, which is set to take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. This is due to the rapid rise in cases as the delta variant of the virus continues to spread.

The promotion has listed what proof is acceptable, including the official vaccination card, a fan’s immunization record from an official health care provider, the NYC COVID Safe app, and more. It is added that if a fan refuses to show proof of vaccination they will be refunded their ticket.