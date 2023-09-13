Al Snow is the latest pro-wrestling name to weigh in on the CM Punk departure from AEW.

The OVW President spoke with Forbes about the situation, which he believes to be a two-fold problem. Snow begins by saying that Punk has a strong personality and with that he needs someone with strong leadership.

Punk’s got a very strong personality. The problem with Punk is you have to have strong leadership, and you have to have as strong a personality as the talent do. And that’s where things can go astray.

Snow then speaks about Tony Khan, someone he thinks is a “really good guy” but doesn’t feel like a lot of talents respect him the way they respect Vince McMahon.

I think Tony Khan’s a really good guy, but I think for the sake of AEW in these situations—they always come up, the Punk situation is not an unusual circumstance—we’ve had those type of things happen here. But there’s a certain modicum of respect that I have, and as a result, I’m able to direct those people even when those situations occur. I don’t worry about being liked, I worry about being respected. I think Tony wants to be liked, and he should be more focused on being respected. There were lots of times I didn’t like Vince McMahon. He can be an incredible bully. He could be nasty. I’ve always respected him. Always.

