A new pro-wrestling documentary series will be hitting Netflix next month.

On September 13th “Wrestlers” will drop on the popular streaming service and take a behind-the-scenes look at the popular Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) promotion that is run by WWE legend Al Snow. The series was made by the creators of the popular Netflix sports documentaries “Last Chance U” and “Cheer.”

Variety issued the following press release revealing a description of the series. Check it out below.