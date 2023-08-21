A new pro-wrestling documentary series will be hitting Netflix next month.
On September 13th “Wrestlers” will drop on the popular streaming service and take a behind-the-scenes look at the popular Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) promotion that is run by WWE legend Al Snow. The series was made by the creators of the popular Netflix sports documentaries “Last Chance U” and “Cheer.”
Variety issued the following press release revealing a description of the series. Check it out below.
Once a proud finishing school for aspiring pro wrestlers, the gym has since hit hard times. Acclaimed wrestler Al Snow clings to an old school wrestling philosophy with a heavy emphasis on storytelling, but in spite of the love of a few diehard fans, the gym struggles week to week to stay relevant enough to keep its doors open. Things have become so dire financially that Al has to sell a majority stake to a group of local businessmen including Matt Jones, the most popular radio personality in the state of Kentucky. Matt and the new ownership group have infused the struggling gym with much-needed cash but it still operates at a staggering loss. The new owners have given Al the summer to turn things around. Wrestlers chronicles the efforts Al and his band of aspiring wrestlers make as they struggle with their personal ambitions and each other while they attempt to come together to save this historic gym.