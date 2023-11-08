Alexander Hammerstone provides an update on his status with MLW.

The former world champion has been absent from programming for the last couple of months, with reports surfacing stating that he had requested his release but that it was denied. The MLW side claims that Hammerstone’s effort seemed to dwindle shortly after he lost the title to Alex Kane, and that he was not interested in the heel turn that he was offered.

Today, The Hammer released a new video on social media stating that MLW is in fact working on his release, but that he himself has been unable to hop on the phone with MLW CEO Court Bauer to talk things out. He adds that he has been removed from the MLW intro, the roster page, and is not booked for any upcoming events.

Hammerstone’s post has since been deleted. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on his status.