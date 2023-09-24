Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer shared his experience working with William Regal in WCW in 1993 and more. Here are the highlights:

On working with Sir William Regal:

“I loved it. And when we first went over to England, and Regal was a local guy, they had him have a tryout match while we were there. And Buddy, I was singing his praises. I love that European style with those uppercuts and the chain wrestling and just slugging it out and keeping it on the mat. It was just good. I love it. I love that stuff. And I love Stephen Regal’s whole demeanor. You know, Lordship was just a smart ass, and he just carried himself in that ring. He just generated tons of heat. But still, you looked at him and went as a man. You looked at him and went, That’s that’s a tough son of a bitch. Yeah, you bet he did. I mean, he was an Englishman.”

On WCW bringing in Michael Buffer to ring announcer:

“Yeah, boxing. And that’s what he was known for. Boxing was red hot back then. You had a lot of stars, and that just took something from another dimension, and boxing fans and maybe, you know, they cut on wrestling, and they went, Hey, there’s a crossover. That’s us, that’s our ring. He had that. Booming. Fantastic, Boris. It was. It dressed up our product. It did.”

