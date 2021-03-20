On the latest edition of his ARN podcast legendary wrestler and current AEW manager Arn Anderson spoke about former WWE champion Bray Wyatt, where the Enforcer gives his opinion on why Wyatt’s character sort of fizzled out, but says he still prefers it over the Fiend. Highlights are below.

Says he thought the Cape Fear version of Bray was better than the monster, but WWE consistently beat him on PPV:

He was scarier to me in just the Bray Wyatt role then he is in the monster role. I know what he can give you as a character, the promos he did as the Bray Wyatt character to me, was something we missed the boat on. You [should] not have beat him 10 pay per views in a row, there’s a thought.

Says if the company shows you they don’t care about the character why should the fans:

No matter how good you are, you as fans realize after three or four pay per views in a row, the guys not a top guy. I thought he was but apparently nobody else does so I’m going to move on. That’s kind of the mentality and it’s a normal reaction, if the company doesn’t think you’re a big deal, why should [the fans]? I would’ve loved to see Bray as Bray and involved in something that had a personal issue like when he was with Randy and they had their run.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)