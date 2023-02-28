Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about his belief that there are too many titles in WWE and that the company should cut that number down by a lot. Anderson also thinks there should be one world title with one champion for both Raw and SmackDown.

“There should’ve been a world champion, an [Intercontinental] Title or U.S. Champion that made you the No. 1 contender for the world championship, tag titles, and a women’s championship,” Anderson said. “Like you have two companies with Raw and SmackDown, but still you could just have one champion that floats between the two television shows.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc