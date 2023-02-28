Freddie Prinze Jr. recently offered his opinion about the WrestleMania 39 card during the most recent edition of Wrestling With Freddy.

The former WWE creative writer shared his take that Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39 will tear the house down.

“Now, I’m gonna say the bad before the good. That was one of the worst curb stomps I’ve ever seen,” Prinze Jr. said about Paul’s curbstomp to Rollins inside the Elimination Chamber due to his foot barely connecting. He added, “[Paul’s] a better heel when he thinks he’s a babyface than when he tries to be a heel. This time, he was trying to be a heel, and it didn’t come off that believable.” Despite the gripes about Paul trying to figure out his character, Prinze Jr. believes Paul vs. Rollins will be a show-stealer. “I’ll bet you this — Seth Rollins and Logan Paul will tear the freaking house down. I can’t believe I’m saying that, but I know they’re gonna.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc