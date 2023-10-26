Athena expressed contentment with her current positions in ROH and AEW but remains open to the idea of a WWE return, as stated during a K&S WrestleFest virtual signing event. She acknowledged the enjoyment of her present roles but embraces the “never say never” mindset, saying,

“I don’t know. I’ll never say never. I’m enjoying my time with AEW and Ring Of Honor right now, but I’ll never say never.”

Regarding her time in WWE, Athena fondly reflected on the strong connections she formed, highlighting the camaraderie with the crew, staff, and fellow wrestlers in the locker room as something she misses the most. For her, it all boils down to the shared passion for professional wrestling.

“I miss the people there, I made like a really big group of friends there between the crew and the staff and some girls and guys in the locker room. Like, I miss them, at the end of the day it’s all pro wrestling.”

