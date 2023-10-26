Matches and segments for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage were taped following tonight’s live Dynamite broadcast. Here are the spoilers below, courtesy of PWInsider:

Konosuke Takeshita def. Kyle Fletcher

Kip Sabian cut a promo taking shots at Philadelphia, only to be interrupted by Mark Briscoe, who ran Sabian off.

AEW Women’s World Championship Opportunity: Abadon def. Willow Nightingale, Anna Jay and Skye Blue

Abadon def. Willow Nightingale, Anna Jay and Skye Blue No DQ Match: Mike Santana def. Ortiz. Sonjay Dutt came out to talk with Ortiz as he left.

Check out the reults from tonight’s Dynamite here.