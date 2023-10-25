A huge night on Dynamite featuring two title matches, a Dynamite Diamond Ring Final, and the Rainmaker!

Hook & Rob Van Dam vs. The Dark Order

Dynamite Diamond Ring 2023 Finals: MJF (c) vs. Juice Robinson

ROH World Six-Man Championship: The Elite (c) vs. Isiah Kassidy & The Hardy Boys

AEW Women’s World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Ruby Soho

Orange Cassidy & Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli

AEW Dynamite 10/25/23

Live from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!

MJF and Renee kick off the show. MJF calls Adam Cole and here’s Roderick Strong and The Kingdom. Cole hangs up with MJF quickly and Roderick says that he and The Kingdom are willing to help MJF. MJF rolls Roddy out of the picture and tells Jay White that he’s got a bullet in the chamber in Philadelphia and he’s not going to miss.

Match #1. Dynamite Diamond Ring Finals: MJF (c) vs. Juice Robinson w/ The Gunn Club

Quick double leg and ground and pound by MJF. MJF is heated after the comments that Juice made and he’s letting him know it. MJF runs Juice into the guard rail all around the ring and then tosses him over the timekeeper’s table. MJF spits water in Juice’s face before slingshotting him into the ring post. Juice is busted open now and MJF is ruthless on the outside. MJF tries to make Juice bite the steel steps but The Gunn’s cause a distraction. Juice pulls MJF into the steps and then DDTs him on the apron. Two count. Juice in control throughout the PIP. Jay White joins the commentary team and MJF now returns the favor, strangling Juice with the scarf. MJF ducks a side kick and hits a back elbow and a big body slam. Mounted punches in the corner by MJF and an arm ringer into the turnbuckles. Juice’s blood is on the mouth of MJF, who just bit him. Kangaroo kick by MJF! MJF looks for a suicide dive but The Gunn’s trip him up and Juice catches him with a huge side kick. Two count. MJF eats some elbows but catches Juice with an eye poke after a back flip. Juice spits in the eye of MJF and connects with the Left Hand of God! Powerbomb by Juice! Two count. Juice runs into a pair of boots and double stomps the arm of Juice. MJF ducks a clothesline and hits the suicide dive on The Gunns. Juice kicks the middle rope into the groin of MJF and hits the Juice is Loose! Two count. The Gunns try to get in the ring as Juice puts the DDR on his hand, but MJF ducks Juice’s fake ring and connects with a right hand of his own, with the real DDR on his hand. Heat Seeker and this one is over!

Winner of the Dynamite Diamond Ring: MJF

Rating: ***3/4. Man, Juice is so awesome. Crowd loved every part of this and it was a really entertaining opener. MJF and Jay White is developing into one heck of a story.

Juice and The Gunns jump MJF after the match, but Roderick Strong and The Kingdom make the save, at least momentarily. Jay White hits the ring as they line up MJF, but The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass are here to make another save! Bullet Club Gold hightails it.

Jay White says at Full Gear, MJF will breathe with the Switchblade. Colten says he and Austin want the ROH World Tag Team Championships at Full Gear. MJF says if the Gunns want the titles, they got the shot. MJF isn’t waiting until Full Gear because next week, it’s an eight-man tag with three partners of MJF’s choosing. Roddy asks if he’s going to choose them, and MJF tells him to go roll off a cliff. Max Caster wants to know if that means he’s going to choose them?

MJF says he never liked Max Caster, and he wouldn’t tag with Max if there was a fire all over MJF’s body and it was the only way to put it out. Max wants one favor… SCISSOR ME, MJF!

As MJF walks to the back… here’s Kenny Omega!

“Holy S” chants throughout the arena. Omega says MJF seems to have a lot going on, but he wants to cut right to brass tacks. MJF has something that Omega wants, but Omega has something that MJF wants. If MJF is the type of scumbag that Omega thinks he is, and if he is better than Omega and he knows it… don’t be afraid to show it.

MJF says… The Cleaner vs. The Devil, this Saturday night, at Mohegan Sun, in Uncasville, Connecticut… on Collision!

Match #2. Rob Van Dam & Hook vs. The Dark Order w/ Evil Uno

Mat return by Hook as Rob Van Dam gets the tag. Reynolds attacks RVD from behind and Silver puts the boots to him in the corner. Monkey flip by RVD. Fireman’s carry by Hook to a charging Reynolds and a double clothesline sends Dark Order to the outside. Hook follows Silver but Evil Uno trips him up from the outside, allowing Silver to send him crashing to the floor. Back in the ring and Hook looks for a German suplex on Reynolds but Silver makes the tag and cuts off Hook. Cross faces by Silver but Hook counters with a release Northern Lights suplex .RVd gets the tag and clears the ring with clotheslines and a high kick. Spinning back kick and a leaping leg drop to the back of Reynolds. RVD sends Reynolds to the apron and hits a high kick. Rolling Thunder to Silver! Reynolds breaks up the pin. Northern Lights suplex by RVD to Reynolds but Silver breaks up the pin. Hook in now with some cross faces to Silver. Reynolds breaks up the attempted RedRum. Aubrey Edwards tries to remove Reynolds from the ring and Evil Uno brings in a chair but eats a Van Daminator! Five Star Frog Splash to Reynolds and Hooks forces Silver to tap with the RedRum!

Winners Hook & Rob Van Dam

Rating: **1/2. Hook & RVD are the tag team that you didn’t know you needed in 2023 and the crowd is all over it.

RJ City is here to introduce Toni Storm’s new motion picture as we go to commercial.

Tony Schiavone welcomes Sting and Darby Allin to the ring. Sting thanks Philadelphia and his tag team partner Darby Allin. Sting says he could not have come this far without Darby, who’s the best tag team partner he’s ever had. Sting also thanks Tony Khan for making that phone call four years ago, and Tony Schiavone takes the mic and says Tony Khan should be thanking. Tony says we’re all proud to be a part of Sting’s great career, and 35 years ago Sting put TBS wrestling on the map.

“Thank you Sting!”

Tony Schiavone has a special gift for Sting, and here it is.

RIC FLAIR IS HERE!

“The Nature Boy” Ric Flair embraces Sting inside the ring, and Tony Schiavone.

“Holy S” chants ring out through the arena.

Flair says there are moments in life that are magical, and they are few and far between. Thirty-five years ago, Sting and Flair went 55 minutes, Sting lived up to all the potential, one of the biggest celebrities, and he’s the nicest guy Flair’s ever known. Sting asks for a chop from Flair and he obliges, and here’s Christian with Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne .

So Tony Khan is a billionaire, and this is the gift he gives to Sting for his retirement? In essence, Khan gave Sting a gold chain and a black liver. Christian knows that Ric Flair isn’t dead, but he also knows there isn’t a God, because if there is… Flair would have been dead 20 years ago.

“F You, Christian!”

Last week, Sting and Darby decided to stick their nose in Christian’s business again. Something that the Phillies couldn’t get done either, becoming a champion. It’s obvious the situation won’t go away until Christian makes it go away, so here’s a proposition.

Christian doesn’t want to wait until Revolution, he wants Sting gone right now. Christian says Sting’s retirement comes early, so they can pick a third partner and it’ll be a funeral at Full Gear, instead. Sting sneezes and says he’s allergic to jackasses. Sting and Darby will find a partner, and they’ll see him at Full Gear!

Match #3. Ring of Honor World Six-Man Championship: The Elite vs. The Hardys & Isiah Kassidy

Matt Jackson hits the ropes and Jeff Hardy knees him from the outside, allowing Matt Hardy to hit the Side Effect for a quick two! Tornillo by Kassidy takes out Hangman and Nick on the outside. Snap mare by Kassidy and a senton from the apron gets two on Matt. Matt Hardy deletes Matt Jackson in the corner as The Hardys go old school. Dropkick to the back of the head by Jeff gets two. Snap mare and a rolling neck snap by Jeff gets two. Nick’s seen enough and superkicks Jeff! Jeff is still able to make the tag to his brother Matt, as Matt Jackson gets slingshotted underneath the middle rope. Axe handle by Matt Hardy but Matt Jackson catches him and Isiah Kassidy comes in the ring, double Northern Lights suplex! Hangman in now, clearing the ring with clothesline and a double jump clothesline to Matt Hardy on the apron. Fall away slam by Hangman to Kassidy and a kip up. Plancha to Matt Hardy on the floor and a Death Valley Driver to Kassidy gets two. Page looks for the Deadeye but Kassidy counters with the Silly String with an assist from Jeff Hardy. Matt Jackson gets the tag and it’s a superkick party! Kassidy with a superkick of his own and a double dropkick to the Bucks. Twist of Fate to Matt Jackson as Kassidy dives off Jackson’s back to take out Nick and Hangman on the outside. Swanton to Matt Jackson! Two count as Nick breaks up the pin. Buckshot to Kassidy and the BTE Trigger as the Hardy’s get dumped to the outside. This one’s over.

Winners and STILL Ring of Honor World Six-Man Tag Team Champions: The Elite

Rating: ***. Another nice defense for The Elite, which we haven’t seen a lot of so this was fine. Nobody expected The Elite to lose but hopefully we’ll see a real feud for these titles soon.

A video is shown of Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana entering Hangman’s house! Swerve rips up some art that Hangman’s kid had hung on the fridge, before reading the bedtime story on the counter. Swerve takes the camera and hears a noise, so he heads to the children’s room. Swerve said that it wasn’t going to be Hangman that pays for it, it was going to be one of his loved ones. Swerve throws his shirt on the crib and tells the camera that he’ll never forget who’s house it is.

Match #4. AEW Women’s World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Ruby Soho

Stalemate to start as both women are going hold for hold. Springboard cross body by Shida and she catches Ruby awkwardly. Back heel trip by Ruby gets two. Both women trade pinning combinations in a circle for two counts. Shida mounts Ruby in the corner and delivers ten punches. Missile dropkick off the top rope sends Ruby to the floor. Shida follows Ruby but eats the No Future on the floor! Back inside the ring a snap suplex gets a two count. Shida hits the ropes and comes off with a flying knee. Shida fires some forearms back and now both women are trading. Hard elbow by Shida and a torture rack. Sliding elbow by Shida gets two. Shida goes up top but Ruby throws him off. Ruby takes off the middle turnbuckle and then takes out the spray paint, Ruby gives Shida the spray paint, allowing the referee to see, before she grabs the title and then uses the title to shield herself from the spray paint? Odd spot here. Ruby uses a piece of rope to hit Destination Unknown. Two count. Kitana by Shida. Big knee by Shida and a Falcon Arrow. Two count. Shida shoves Ruby off into the exposed turnbuckle before finishing this one with the Kitana.

Winner and STILL AEW Women’s World Champion: Toni Storm

Rating: **. Unfortunately, the crowd didn’t seem to care about this one until the very end, which made for an awkward first few minutes, only to have an even more awkward finish. Can we just have a match without the gimmicks, here ?

“Timeless” Toni Storm is here and she’ll be challenging Shida at Full Gear!

Renee is with MJF in the back. Well, here’s Samoa Joe. Joe says MJF suffers from a serious lack of friendship… on one condition. That condition is, Samoa Joe gets his rematch for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship.

Match #5. Orange Cassidy & Kazuchika Okada vs. Blackpool Combat Club

Cassidy and Danielson start. Cassidy looks for pocket hands but Danielson doesn’t play that game and just pummels Cassidy with kicks. Wrist lock by Danielson but Cassidy kips up and we’ve got a stalemate. Castagnoli gets the tag and body slams Cassidy all over the ring. Claudio mocks Cassidy with kicks, so the Rainmaker asks for the tag and gets it. Castagnoli and Okada faceoff! Okada teases an overhand chop and gives Castagnoli a clean break. Both men trade elbows as Okada drops Castagnoli with an elbow before tagging Cassidy, who hits a falling elbow drop for two. Castagnoli hoists Cassidy up in a vertical suplex and drops him on the rope, allowing Danielson to come off with a big knee to the back of the head. Around the world head scissors by Cassidy forces Danielson to tag himself in. Elbows to the back of Cassidy’s head and a cradle get two. Castagnoli is in now with a rear chin lock but runs into a turnbuckle and gets dumped to the outside by Cassidy. Cassidy looks for the hot tag, but Castagnoli cuts him off from the outside. Deadlift by Castagnoli but Cassidy counters with a big DDT. Castagnoli and Danielson get the tags and here we go! Crowd is on their feet! Hard chops by Danielson. Elbow by Okada. Woof, these are brutal. Roundhouse kicks by Danielson but a diving back elbow by Okada. DDT by Okada gets a long two count. Body slam by Okada before heading up top for the elbow, but Danielson moves, running into a flapjack for two. Okada looks for a tombstone but Danielson gets free and stomps the arm of Okada, saying he’s going to break his arm! Roundhouse kicks by Danielson and a high kick misses, but Danielson transitions into a Lebell Lock. Okada reverses into a cradle! Two count. Okada looks for the Rainmaker but Danielson ducks. Double cross body! Castagnoli gets the tag, as does Cassidy. Diving crossbody by Cassidy but Castagnoli catches him, until Okada boots him in the face. Two count. Cassidy tries some kicks to no avail before looking for the Satellite DDT. Castagnoil counters into the swing, but Cassidy re-counters with a Stundog Millionaire. Planca to Danielson! Elbow pad is down and it’s the Orange Punch but Castagnoli catches him directly into the Giant Swing! After about twenty revolutions, Castagnoli locks in the Scorpion Death Lock. Cassidy fights to the ropes but Castagnoli pulls him to the center, before Okada boots him in the face. Over the back neck breaker by Okada to Castagnoli. Body slam by Okada and a big elbow drop. Two count! Okada calls for the Rainmaker but Cassidy hugs him, in a hilarious moment. Double dropkick by Danielson. Dropkick by Okada to Danielson! Rainmaker position to Danielson but the Orange Punch lands, right into the Rainmaker to Danielson! Castagnoli with a springboard European uppercut to Okada as Cassidy charges for the Orange Punch, but Castagnoli pops him up into a big European uppercut for the win!

Winners: Blackpool Combat Club

Rating: ****1/4. Everyone in this match rules, and this match also ruled, as expected.

Danielson is clutching the side of his face as the doctor’s are here to check on them. Moxley and Yuta hit the ring as Best Friends are here too. Yuta and Hook lock eyes and there’s a lot of tension in the ring.

Final Thoughts: Entertaining show tonight that did a great job continuing two of the biggest storylines in AEW, Christian vs. Sting and company, and Bullet Club Gold’s gold takeover. Ric Flair was a nice surprise, and it was more about Sting than it was Flair so that was good. The women’s division needs a lot of help, and I think Toni Storm is going to be the answer… but they’ve got to work on what to do AFTER someone finally wins the title. MJF seems like he’s fending off challengers at every corner and you don’t know what’s coming next. The main event was great and there are so many ways to branch off from here, it’s going to be a heck of a lot of fun going forward. 7.5/10.