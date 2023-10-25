Booker T shared his thoughts on Seth Rollins’ current World Heavyweight Champion run and his in-ring style during a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast. He began,

“Seth is in a good place. For how long, since he’d been off that title run picture? Four years, he’d been out of that title run picture. And I’m going to tell you man, when you out of that title run picture, you get a lot of time to rest. You get a lot of time to heal. Right now over this last year, I think Seth has been doing the most work he’s been doing. And of course, he will be banged up. He’s going to be bruised up. If he’s not injured, he’s going to be out there in the middle of that ring, though. That’s just part of the game. Seth Rollins knows that. He would tell you that firsthand himself. It’s no time to be sitting around, watching the parade go by. I don’t think that’s the type Seth Rollins is. So no, I don’t think he’s going to go as, like this business, you know, recommends more than anything. You’re going to go as long and hard as possible for as long as you can. That’s just part of the business.”

Booker T acknowledged that despite his tremendous work rate, Rollins isn’t necessarily pushing himself to the same extremes that he did when he first entered the company. He highlighted that Rollins has adapted his style and approach to ensure his longevity in the business.

“Even though the work that Seth is doing. He’s not killing himself. No, he’s not doing anything you saw Seth Rollins do when he first came into this company. Unless he has to go out there and give you a little bit extra, just to make you guys know that, ‘Hey, I’m still the same guy.’ So nah man, he’s doing his best work, and he has placed himself a whole lot better than a whole lot of guys in this business daily I watch, seriously.”

