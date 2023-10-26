Adam Cole gives an update on his injury.

The AEW superstar broke his ankle in several places back at Dynamite Grand Slam after jumping to the ring to help MJF. Cole recently underwent surgery to fix the damage, but has still been appearing on television in vignettes. However, the injury has been a setback for Cole, something he admitted in a recent post on social media, where he calls the ankle injury the most challenging of his career.

Emotionally, this has been the most challenging injury of my career. Without question. Thank you to EVERYONE who has reached out & shown support. Means more than you know. I will do everything in my power to get back to work doing what I love to do. Because I’m #AdamColeBayBay.

