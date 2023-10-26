During a recent episode of The Snake Pit, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts discussed various aspects of the wrestling business, including the use of the DDT finisher by other wrestlers and his thoughts on it.

While he was generally supportive of others incorporating the move into their repertoire, Roberts emphasized the importance of executing it correctly. Roberts advised also wrestlers to study footage and ensure they perform the move accurately.

“I thought it was great, you know? I just hate it when they don’t do it right, okay? So watch some film, guys. Figure it out. It’s not that hard. So there’s only one or two people that do it right. Oh, yeah, I’ve known those feelings for a long time. I’m good [with people using it].”

Roberts then mentioned that Adrian Adonis had used the original DDT before he did during their time in the WWF. However, when Roberts joined the company, Adonis had to switch to a different finisher, as the DDT became synonymous with Jake “The Snake” Roberts.

“He used the original DDT before I did in the WWF. He was using it as his finisher. And when I came in, that was one of the deals that got him off my f**king finisher. That’s mine.”

During the discussion, Jake Roberts also spoke positively about Dutch Mantell’s abilities as a wrestling booker, saying,

“Yeah, he had a good mind for the business where he could book.”

