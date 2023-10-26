A new title match has been confirmed for AEW Full Gear.

AEW World Champion MJF will be defending the ROH tag titles against The Gunns (Austin & Colten) at the event, which takes place on November 18th at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles. The Gunns initiated the challenge on this evening’s Dynamite after MJF defeated Juice Robinson for the Dynamite Diamond Ring. MJF accepted the match on the spot.

The Gunns want the ROH Tag Team Titles at Full Gear.

MJF accepts. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/d30YCeSYpn — (@WrestlingCovers) October 26, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR FULL GEAR:

-MJF vs. Jay White for the AEW World Championship

-The Gunns vs. MJF for the ROH Tag Team Championship