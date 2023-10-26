A huge match announced for this Saturday’s AEW Collision in Connecticut.

MJF will be defending the AEW world title against Kenny Omega at the show, a match that was confirmed on this evening’s Dynamite. Omega approached MJF and demanded that he allow him to challenge as MJF slowly approaches the longest reign in AEW history. The Devil accepted and the match is now confirmed for Saturday.

THIS SATURDAY NIGHT@THE_MJF. @KENNYOMEGAMANX. COLLISION COURSE They face off for the FIRST TIME EVER this Saturday on #AEWCollision LIVE on @TNTDrama Holy S**t #AEWDynanite pic.twitter.com/uxiHowfZEq — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) October 26, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR OCTOBER 28TH COLLISION:

AEW World Championship Match:

MJF (c) vs. Kenny Omega