Toni Storm is on another quest for AEW championship gold.

It was announced on this evening’s Dynamite that the esteemed actress will be challenging for the AEW Women’s Champion at the November 18th Full Gear pay-per-view. It is not known who she will be facing or if it’ll be a multi-person matchup but the current women’s champion is Hikaru Shida.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR AEW FULL GEAR:

AEW World Championship Match:

MJF (c) vs. Jay White

AEW Women’s Championship Match:

Toni Storm will challenge for the title

ROH Tag Team Championship Match:

MJF (c) vs. The Gunns (Austin & Colten)