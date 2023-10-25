Booker T was the latest analyst to weigh in on Sting preparing for his retirement.

The former five-time world champion spoke about The Icon during a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast. Highlights of what Booker thought can be found below.

Says he’s happy that Sting is finally hanging them up after a hell of a career:

I’m glad for him. I’m glad he’s finally gonna hang it up and be able to move on to what’s next. At 65 by then, that’s like senior citizen, AARP stuff, man, grandpa like stuff. So I don’t know, man. It’s mixed emotions. I think his retiring is gonna be great, but I think it’s something honestly that’s well overdue. To have done this thing your whole life, then when you walk away from it, it’s hard to walk. I’ll tell you right now, he might not want to retire. He might want to say, I ain’t gonna say I’m ever gonna retire. I might just want to leave the business. But retire though, I wouldn’t say that. Because I’m gonna tell you right now, sitting at home, becoming an old man, receding, [laughs] it can get lonely. I say stay in the ring, Sting. Don’t retire. Don’t quit [laughs], don’t ever quit. That’s what wrestlers do. That’s me, that’s my opinion.

Thinks Sting should not retire from the sport and keep doors open so he can continue to make that money from AEW:

I’m just saying, I wouldn’t retire if I was you, Sting. I’d stay in the ring forever. Take bumps, fly off of stuff [laughs]. Sting, I’m just saying, I love Sting. He’s got a hell of a career. I feel like if stopped doing this, that’s when the light could really go dim. I say keep that door open. Make appearances, even if you don’t wrestle. Keep that door open. Keep that check coming in from Tony Khan for the next ten years.

Says AEW will lose some of its identity without Sting:

You keep him active somehow. He’s gotta be a part of that show. Sting goes away, a lot of part of that show’s blueprint goes away as well.

Eric Bischoff recently gave his thoughts on Sting retiring. You can read his thoughts here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)