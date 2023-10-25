Jon Moxley opens up about the demons he’s faced in his life.

The AEW superstar and former three-time world champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with The Messenger, where he was asked about being sober for the last two years after entering an alcohol treatment center to get clean. Moxley states that despite being sober, he still has certain challenges that he must face.

It’s f—ing hard. It’s not the same hell as before, but it’s a completely different challenge every single day where you don’t know what direction it might go in. I would love to give you like a positive, self-help book-type answer or something about f—ing sunshine and rainbows and fairies and sh–, but that’s really not reality. It’s been good on the whole, it’s been good. I’m the luckiest guy in the world. But, you know, you will pay for it on the other side, your choices you make in your life. You f— up your brain chemistry. It takes a lot of time for your body and the physical damage you’ve done to yourself to regulate itself. I’m not always the easiest person to be around. I have crazy mood swings and sh– like that.

He adds that he used to envy people who didn’t go through the things that he did, stating later that he still envies them but for different reasons.

I used to envy people who were living normal lives and not going through the same sh– that I was going through. Now I still kind of envy people who aren’t going through the same sh– I’m going through. It’s just different sh–.

Later in the chat, Moxley discusses his low tolerance for BS and how pro-wrestling is filled with people who love to BS.

Pro wrestling specifically is full of bullsh– and bullsh–ters. I’ve always had a very low tolerance for bullsh–. But now it’s f—ing non-existent, my level of patience for bullsh–.

