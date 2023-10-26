Rob Van Dam recently shared his positive perspectives on his wrestling runs in ECW, WWE, and TNA, acknowledging the unique aspects that each promotion brought to his career. He said,

“From my perspective, I always say ECW was the most fun for me. WWE made me the biggest star and the most money. And TNA was the easiest job that I had. In other words, [it was] the least amount of work for that money, especially when I first went there when we were doing it once every two weeks at Universal Studios. That was cake. especially when you’re getting off the road from WWE, and you would’ve done eight to ten matches on average in those same two weeks.”

Notably, RVD has been making intermittent appearances with AEW in recent months as well.

