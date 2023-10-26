Tonight was a busy night for MJF, and from the looks of it, he has a busy few weeks ahead…

On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, MJF defeated Juice Robinson to keep possession of his Dynamite Diamond Ring, with the help of the very prize. Following the match, Bullet Club Gold launched an assault on the AEW World Champion, only for Matt Taven and Mike Bennett, flanked by a wheelchair-bound Roderick Strong, to make the save. The Bang Bang Gang dispatched Taven & Bennett with ease, only for The Acclaimed to make the save.

As BCG retreated, the interaction that followed saw MJF accept The Gunns’ challenge for the ROH World Tag Team Championships at Full Gear, where he’ll also defend the AEW World Championship against Jay White. Friedman also issued Bullet Club a challenge for a quatres match on next week’s Dynamite and picked The Acclaimed over The Kingdom as his choice of partners.

Finally, Friedman was confronted by Kenny Omega, and with MJF soon to eclipse Omega’s record as the longest reigning AEW World Champion of all time, World Title match between the two was set for AEW Collision this week.

