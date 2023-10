WWE will hold SmackDown from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI, this Friday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 10,824 tickets and there are 553 left. It’s set up for 11,377 fans.

The last time they were at the venue, they drew 6,457 fans for a house show this past March. Here is the updated card for the show:

– Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns – LA Knight contract signing

– Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar vs. Street Profits